alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AOX. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) stock opened at €14.48 ($17.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

