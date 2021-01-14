Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 81.6% in December

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $246,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.