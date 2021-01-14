E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.74 ($12.63).

EOAN opened at €8.94 ($10.52) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

