E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.74 ($12.63).

EOAN opened at €8.94 ($10.52) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.58.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

