MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. MTBC has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

