Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 3,318 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

