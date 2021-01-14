Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $7,283.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00107609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00236558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059348 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,541.91 or 0.85669413 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 coins and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NPXSXEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.