Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after buying an additional 650,183 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 89.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,618,000 after buying an additional 323,560 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 42.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,090,000 after buying an additional 257,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.23.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $199.05 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

