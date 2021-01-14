Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $117.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.