IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,007 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average is $144.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

