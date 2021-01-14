EtherGem Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $312,935.51 and approximately $51,208.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00375046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.70 or 0.03977061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

