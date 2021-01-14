Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIPS. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

VIPS opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 876,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.