Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target to $23.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $549.41 million, a P/E ratio of 146.20 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $22.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,968.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 74,325 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

