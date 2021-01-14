SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $10.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SM Energy by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SM Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.