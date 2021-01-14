FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CareDx, Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CareDx in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

CDNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

CareDx stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.30 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,872,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $568,767.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,606. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

