Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,098,000 after acquiring an additional 790,835 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,277,000 after acquiring an additional 453,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

