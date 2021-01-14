The Graph (GRT) Price Down 16.4% This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $421.75 million and $193.68 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00375046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.70 or 0.03977061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

