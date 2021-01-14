The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.
NYSE SRV opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $41.72.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
