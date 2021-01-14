The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

NYSE SRV opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

