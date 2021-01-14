Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $133.15 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

