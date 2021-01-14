DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

