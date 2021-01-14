FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cryoport, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Cryoport stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2,518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 179,636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

