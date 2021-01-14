Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

Several research firms have weighed in on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEPA opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

