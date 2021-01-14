Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $10.14. Mesoblast shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 16,477 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital cut shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.82.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $2,324,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.