Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $2.92. Avalon shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.
About Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.
