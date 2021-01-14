Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 80.8% in December

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Motco bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period.

NUW stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

