Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88. Biodesix has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $24.25.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

