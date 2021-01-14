Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in December

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNMBY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

