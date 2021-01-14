HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for HORIBA in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.13.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

