Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 711 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,841,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,075,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,315,723 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,164,000 after buying an additional 134,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 633,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

