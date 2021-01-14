Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

