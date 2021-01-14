Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Position Lowered by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter worth $28,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $260,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $75,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,049. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRUB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

