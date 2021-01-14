QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 282.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

QCOM stock opened at $157.42 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

