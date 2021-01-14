Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.37 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

