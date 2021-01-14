Santos Salvador Dada Sells 9,753 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Santos Salvador Dada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 421 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $14,747.63.

On Monday, December 28th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $17,535.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $8,106.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 899 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $24,317.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 200 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $5,408.00.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $51.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

