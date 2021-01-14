Santos Salvador Dada Sells 9,753 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Santos Salvador Dada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 30th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 421 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $14,747.63.
- On Monday, December 28th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,100.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $17,535.00.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $8,106.00.
- On Friday, November 27th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 899 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $24,317.95.
- On Friday, November 20th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 200 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $5,408.00.
NASDAQ ESTA opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $51.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.