Brian Harris Sells 3,108 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 733,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Brian Harris sold 19,355 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $193,550.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Brian Harris sold 1,872 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $18,720.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $156,300.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $127,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.