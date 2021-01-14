Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.22.

DECK opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $336.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

