Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

