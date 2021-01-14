Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $311,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,064.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

