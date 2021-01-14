FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Truist started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of VCEL opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,692.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 163,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

