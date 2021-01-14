Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Mastercard by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $346.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

