American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

AXP stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

