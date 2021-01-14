Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,417,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.59 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

