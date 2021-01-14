NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Update

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NH opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

