Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 315,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,747.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,765.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,609.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,818.29.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

