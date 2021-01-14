First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.99

Shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $79,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

