Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.94

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,874,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $5,811,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $5,540,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 689,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 529,852 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $2,452,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

