Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 114.3% in December

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 774.9% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,566 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,684,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,892,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $510.55 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 12 month low of $257.38 and a 12 month high of $512.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

