NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 80.8% in December

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 168,800 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NURO stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

