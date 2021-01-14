Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of UBX opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.15.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

