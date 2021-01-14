Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.62.

Intel stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

