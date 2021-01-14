AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAV. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

AeroVironment stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,825 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 100,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

